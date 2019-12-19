Alexander Volkanovski Needs Hand Surgery Following UFC 245 Title Win

New Featherweight Champ Alexander Volkanovski To Undergo Hand Surgery

Alexander Volkanovski was able to snatch the featherweight crown at UFC 245. However, it did not come easily, as he reveals he needs some surgery.

Volkanovski took on Max Holloway for the featherweight title in the co-main event of UFC 245. Following an exciting, back and forth affair, Alex would earn the strap, winning a unanimous decision. As a result, he became the second person from the City Kickboxing gym in New Zealand, to win UFC gold in 2019.

It would seem after the fight, that Alexander Volkanovski was not able to walk away unscathed. According to an video from Submission Radio, he broke his left hand. Subsequently, he explains that he needs to get surgery to repair the damage.

.@alexvolkanovski reveals he broke his hand and is going into surgery tomorrow! Wishing the champ a speedy recovery, big 2020 coming up! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/8QA1XxmmYA — Submission Radio (@SubmissionRadio) December 19, 2019

“I just wanted to give everyone a heads up that I’ve broke my hand,” Volkanovski said. “along this thumb here, I know you can see a bit of bruising there, but yeah I broke it. I got x-rays done and I need to go into surgery tomorrow. So i don’t think the operation’s too crazy, but there’s a couple of little breaks in there, so i’m going to have to get that sorted.”

Volkanovski says that the surgery should not be too serious. Hopefully this does not keep him on the sidelines for too long. After such a thrilling performance at UFC 245, fans will be excited to see his return to action. So, here is to hoping he is able to recover quickly.

