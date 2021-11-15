MMA Fighter Akmal Khozhiev Reportedly Arrested For Allegedly Killing Doctor Over COVID-19 Dispute

Pro MMA fighter, Akmal Khozhiev, is reportedly in jail after allegedly stabbing a doctor to death.

Numerous outlets such as KUAM News and Pacific Daily News have reported that Khozhiev allegedly killed Dr. Miran Ribati in Tamuning, Guam. The incident is said to have occurred in an apartment complex.

Khozhiev allegedly choked Ribati unconscious following a heated debate over the COVID-19 vaccine. The MMA fighter then allegedly stabbed the doctor in the throat with an animal bone and then stabbed him with a knife.

It’s been reported that police arrived at the scene to Ribati laying in a pool of his own blood. Khozhiev allegedly admitted to police that he committed the killing.

Former Bellator Fighter Speaks On Akmal Khozhiev

Ex-Bellator fighter J.J. Ambrose, who used to work with Khozhiev, spoke to KUAM and explained why he wasn’t surprised by what transpired.

“He was such a great person up until he wasn’t. We did everything we possibly could to warn people that AK wasn’t AK anymore. … It’s very hard ’cause I know when you’re friends with two people and those two people are on the outs, you don’t want to take sides. You want to ride in the middle. But in this case, AK seriously needed help, and that was the problem – that people were not trying to take sides, and he seriously needed help this whole time.”

Guam Memorial Hospital issued the following statement to Pacific Daily News.

“It is with a heavy, shocked, and saddened heart that the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority shares the passing of one of its esteemed physicians, Dr. Miran Ribati. Dr. Ribati was an Interventional Radiologist at GMHA, serving the community for over three years. His talents were undeniable and impeccable; his passion unparalleled; his accolades from patients in droves. He will be sorely missed among colleagues, staff, and the entire Guam healthcare community.”

Bail is currently set at $1 million for Akmal Khozhiev. His court hearing is scheduled to take place on Nov. 19.