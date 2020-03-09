Israel Adesanya Mocks Notion That Yoel Romero ‘Is Made Of Steel’

Adesanya Unloads Leg Kicks On Romero

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya felt he proved a point against Yoel Romero this past weekend.

Adesanya defended his middleweight title against Romero in the main event of UFC 248 on Saturday. However, it wasn’t the explosive affair that many expected. Instead, it was an underwhelming 25-minute affair with very little action from both sides.

In the end, Adesanya got the unanimous decision nod after repeatedly kicking Romero’s right leg to the point that it was bruised up by the end of the fight. Many, including Robert Whittaker and Luke Rockhold, mentioned how striking Romero felt like they were hitting steel when they fought the Cuban.

However, Adesanya didn’t seem to agree, at least, based on the damage he inflicted.

“‘rOmERo iZ MadE oF STelL [sic]!’”

“The Last Stylebender” also made a point of it during the post-fight press conference:

“I kicked his f*cking leg. I kicked it over and over again. It was not steel. He’s human and he acts like he’s [not].”

While both fighters received plenty of criticism for not engaging with each other enough, Adesanya believes he fought a smart fight and did what he had to do to get the win.

After all, he arguably took the least damage from a Romero fight compared to previous “Soldier of God” opponents.

What did you think of Adesanya’s comments?