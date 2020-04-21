Israel Adesanya Laughs Off Tyron Woodley Comments: ‘Sit Down’

Adesanya Tells Woodley To Sit Down

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya was left amused by recent comments from former welterweight king Tyron Woodley.

Woodley signaled his intentions of wiping out every top contender in the welterweight division before moving up and seeing what the hype with Adesanya was. He added that he felt “The Last Stylebender” had holes in his game and was particularly scared of fighters who carried power.

“I don’t think he’s as dope as everybody is saying,” Woodley said. “I think he’s great, but everyone is making him out like he’s some phenomenon. I’ve seen some exposure in the [Kelvin] Gastelum fight — somebody I walked through. “I’ve seen some exposure in the Yoel Romero fight, he’s scared of guys with power. One thing that Yoel and I have in common — not the same — is power, explosiveness. It didn’t seem like he was trying to deal with that at all.”

It didn’t take long for Adesanya to respond as he took to Twitter on Monday. He even took a dig at Woodley for his lopsided defeat to Adesanya’s fellow Nigerian native — and current welterweight champion — Kamaru Usman.

“Lol see me see trouble…whala just dey find me anyhow. @TWooodley can’t even deal with one Nigerian Nightmare @USMAN84kg when he was at 30%. Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well 😂”

Woodley is yet to respond at the time of writing.

But if “The Chosen One” ever wants to have the opportunity to prove Adesanya isn’t all that, he will have to get past Usman first.