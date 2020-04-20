Tyron Woodley Planning 185 Move, Says Israel Adesanya ‘Scared Of Guys With Power’

Woodley Wants To Wipe Everyone Out At 170 And Move Up

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley plans on making a statement in his next few fights.

Woodley hasn’t competed since losing his title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March last year. He was scheduled to face Leon Edwards last month at UFC London only for it to be canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Potential fights with bitter rival Colby Covington didn’t materialize either.

But when the fight schedule does resume, Woodley plans on wiping out every top contender in the welterweight division en route to regaining his title. His plan then is to move up to middleweight.

“I’m just getting started. I’m not going to act like I’m going to be here until I’m 45, but I’m not going anywhere for a while. I’ve got a lot of people and mouths to shut up,” Woodley said on a recent Instagram live session (via Bloody Elbow). “And then I want to spend some time at middleweight too. “I’ve got to clean up the (welterweight) division. Three or four fights in the welterweight division, and when I feel like I can comfortably say that I’ve wiped everybody out, then I want to go up there and see what Izzy is about. … I’m going straight for the belt (if I move up), whoever its at. I ain’t going up to play games. I’m already a five time world champion.”

Adesanya is the current undefeated middleweight champion who is coming off a bore decision victory over Yoel Romero last month. While Woodley has praised “The Last Stylebender” in the past, he doesn’t agree with all the hype headed his way.

In fact, he feels Adesanya is scared of fighters with power — and Woodley is one of heaviest-hitters in the sport today.

“I don’t think he’s as dope as everybody is saying,” Woodley added. “I think he’s great, but everyone is making him out like he’s some phenomenon. I’ve seen some exposure in the Gastelum fight — somebody I walked through. “I’ve seen some exposure in the Yoel Romero fight, he’s scared of guys with power. One thing that Yoel and I have in common — not the same — is power, explosiveness. It didn’t seem like he was trying to deal with that at all.”

Adesanya is set to face another hard-hitter in Paulo Costa next so it should be interesting to see how he deals with a fighter who has guaranteed he will come forward at all times unlike Romero.