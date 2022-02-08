Israel Adesanya Explains Why ‘Out Of Character’ Robert Whittaker Isn’t A Good Guy

Israel Adesanya doesn’t think Robert Whittaker is a good person.

Adesanya Says Whittaker Acts Out Of Character

Whittaker is widely regarded as one of the nicest personalities in the UFC, however Adesanya doesn’t buy into any of that. The UFC Middleweight Champion has his reasons for ‘hating’ on Whittaker ahead of their rematch at UFC 271. Much of it came from his first fight against Whittaker, way back in 2019.

“Leading up to the last fight I said, ‘this guy [Whittaker] is acting out of character,'” Adesanya told ESPN. “Everybody’s like ‘Izzy is so triggered, he’s so triggered by this meme’. I’m like no, I’m just calling things as I see it, he’s acting out of character. Why is he doing that? I haven’t even said anything. He just puts out the stupid meme. “Then the way he was behaving behind the scenes and in front of the camera. But a lot of people were like, ‘yo, how could you hate Robert? He’s such a good guy’, this and that. I’m like, ‘no, he’s not.'”

No Good Guy, No Bad Guy

It’s no question that ‘The Last Stylebender’ isn’t a fan of Whittaker. However, in the eyes of Adesanya, there’s no good guys and there’s no bad guys.

“I’m going full heel, like hoodville on this fight. I don’t care. I’ll embrace it. But there’s no good guy, there’s no bad guy. No one’s good. No one’s bad. We’re just people. We’re great. We’re capable of great good and great evil. We’re just people and we’re able to do good and bad things.

Adesanya Knows Something We Don’t

Despite having this mentality, Adesanya reveals he has some dirt on Whittaker— and likely everybody else for that matter. However, it doesn’t look like he’s spilling juicy secrets about ‘The Reaper’ anytime soon.

“There’s things I know about the guy that is not for the cameras to know. I got cases on everyone. Trust [me]. I do my research on everybody.”