Israel Adesanya Baffled By Robert Whittaker’s Stock Rising Ahead Of UFC 271 Rematch

Israel Adesanya doesn't think Robert Whittaker has changed much since their first meeting.

Israel Adesanya is surprised that people are in awe of Robert Whittaker’s recent wins.

Back in Oct. 2019, Adesanya scored a second-round TKO victory over Whittaker to become the undisputed UFC Middleweight Champion. Following the loss, Whittaker has gone on a three-fight winning streak. Along the way, he’s defeated Darren Till, Jared Cannonier, and Kelvin Gastelum.

Israel Adesanya Not Impressed

Much has been made about Whittaker’s recent performance and Israel Adesanya simply doesn’t understand all the hoopla. Here’s what he said on his YouTube channel (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Yes [On whether or not Whittaker’s recent wins are overrated]. Way too much,” Adesanya said. “To the point where I’m like, did he invent a new move or something? Did he reinvent the jab or I don’t know what. He improved, yes, but not to the point where people have blown it up to be. The proportion. I think maybe people just have low standards, that’s all. I just have high standards….

“He played the game very well against all three opponents, I feel. At the same time, you put those three guys together, they don’t amount to me. The way they play the game, it’s not the same. So like I said, (Georges St-Pierre impression) ‘I was not impressed by your performance.’”

Adesanya and Whittaker will share the Octagon again on Feb. 12. The title rematch is set to headline UFC 271 inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Adesanya will be going for his fourth successful UFC Middleweight Title defense. Whittaker is looking to become a two-time UFC Middleweight Champion.

