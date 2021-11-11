Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 In The Works For UFC 271

It appears that fans are finally going to get to see the rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. This middleweight title bout is being targeted for the beginning of the year.

Whittaker has been trying to secure a rematch with Adesanya since The Last Stylebender took the title from him in 2019. Since then, the former champ has won three in a row, while Izzy has defended his title three times, and had a failed attempt to capture the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz.

Now it seems that, after months of cries from fans, and an initial report of it happening in January, the two best middleweights in the world today will be having a rematch. According to reports, the UFC is looking to schedule this fight for UFC 271, expected to take place on February 12th, and while no contracts have been signed, both men have apparently verbally agreed to the fight.

Israel Adesanya vs Robert Whittaker 2 Preview

The first time that Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker locked horns, it was a relatively easy night for the then-challenger. He picked apart Rob, dropping him in the first round, before finishing him early in the second.

This time around though, things promise to be a completely different experience, as Rob has seemingly made some serious improvements in his game since losing his title. So has Izzy, although there has been a proven path to victory shown, at least at light heavyweight.

No matter how it ends up playing out, there is no denying the fact that fans are pumped to see this rematch between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker. Without a doubt, these are the two best middleweight fighters in the UFC right now, so you can expect some high level mixed martial arts action to unfold, if they do end up facing off again at UFC 271, next year.