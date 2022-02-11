(Video) Israel Adesanya Passionately Defends Joe Rogan Over N-Word Controversy: ‘F*ck The Noise’

Joe Rogan certainly has the support of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Rogan has been in the headlines all week after a clip emerged compiling his use of the n-word on his podcast over the years. Rogan has since apologized and has deleted over 70 episodes of his podcast off Spotify.

However, many remain appalled by his use of the word and have called for Spotify to cut ties with him, though the streaming platform has since stated they would do no such thing.

The topic of Rogan’s recent controversy came up during the UFC 271 pre-fight press conference that took place Thursday night.

And while UFC president Dana White, who was originally asked the question by Middle Easy, was pre-occupied at the time, Adesanya decided to step in and answer in defense of Rogan.

“First off, let me take this one,” Adesanya told Middle Easy. “Hold up. I’m black. I can take this one. Look, there’s a lot of c*nts in this game. There’s a lot of snakes in this game. I’ve been in this fight game since 2008 and Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I’ve had the pleasure of working with. Understand that. “F*ck the noise. You know what they’re trying to do. You can’t control the man. He’s got the biggest platform in the world right now. So that’s my n*gga Joe Rogan. F*ck the noise.

Israel Adesanya Gives Advice To Joe Rogan

Adesanya is just one of many from the combat sports world who have shown solidarity with Rogan and don’t believe he is a racist.

However, that’s not going to stop others from viewing him differently and continuing to bring it up. So what is Adesanya’s advice for Rogan?

“… Do what I said — f*ck the noise,” Adesanya added. “Just keep doing you, Joe. Have some mushrooms. Keep doing you.”

You can watch the clip below:

Israel Adesanya vehemently defends @JoeRogan amid his latest controversy. "Joe Rogan is one of the nicest, coolest, humble motherf*ckers I've had the pleasure of working with."#UFC271 | Full video: https://t.co/ArYOi51nJ6 pic.twitter.com/QKAVi2L4ux — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) February 10, 2022