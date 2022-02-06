 Skip to Content

Joe Rogan Receives Support From UFC Fighters, Brazilian President Following Recent Controversies

Rogan has been in the spotlight over misinformation on his podcast as well as a recent clip compiling his use of the n-word on old episodes.

By: Author Abhinav Kini

Joe Rogan has received plenty of support from fighters as well as prominent names following his recent controversies.

The UFC commentator first came under fire for misinformation spouted about COVID-19 on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify.

A number of doctors and experts sent an open letter to Spotify calling for the streaming platform to take action on some of the misinformation.

With the lack of action, some artists even took their music off Spotify in protest. Rogan would respond by promising to do better and balancing different viewpoints.

Many came to the defense of Rogan and applauded his response, including Brazil’s own president in Jair Bolsonaro in somewhat odd fashion.

“I’m not sure what @joerogan thinks about me or about my government, but it doesn’t matter. If freedom of speech means anything, it means that people should be free to say what they think, no matter if they agree or disagree with us. Stand your ground! Hugs from Brazil. 👍”

UFC Fighters Back Joe Rogan Over N-Word Controversy

Most recently, however, Rogan was in the spotlight after a recent video surfaced compiling all the times he had used the n-word in his podcast back in the day.

While Rogan was ashamed of his actions and apologized, not everyone was willing to forgive him with many on social media looking to cancel him.

But with that said, the comedian has plenty of support from those in the combat sports community.

What do you think of Joe Rogan’s recent controversies?

