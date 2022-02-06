Joe Rogan Receives Support From UFC Fighters, Brazilian President Following Recent Controversies

Joe Rogan has received plenty of support from fighters as well as prominent names following his recent controversies.

The UFC commentator first came under fire for misinformation spouted about COVID-19 on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast on Spotify.

A number of doctors and experts sent an open letter to Spotify calling for the streaming platform to take action on some of the misinformation.

With the lack of action, some artists even took their music off Spotify in protest. Rogan would respond by promising to do better and balancing different viewpoints.

Many came to the defense of Rogan and applauded his response, including Brazil’s own president in Jair Bolsonaro in somewhat odd fashion.

“I’m not sure what @joerogan thinks about me or about my government, but it doesn’t matter. If freedom of speech means anything, it means that people should be free to say what they think, no matter if they agree or disagree with us. Stand your ground! Hugs from Brazil. 👍”

UFC Fighters Back Joe Rogan Over N-Word Controversy

Most recently, however, Rogan was in the spotlight after a recent video surfaced compiling all the times he had used the n-word in his podcast back in the day.

While Rogan was ashamed of his actions and apologized, not everyone was willing to forgive him with many on social media looking to cancel him.

But with that said, the comedian has plenty of support from those in the combat sports community.

If they can cancel Joe they can cancel anyone. Time to stand up people. — Funky (@Benaskren) February 5, 2022

I support @joerogan — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) February 6, 2022

This world and nation are in a strange place right now and the people who bring dialogue in seek of the truth are not our enemies. @joerogan is a friend with a huge heart for everyone. 👊🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nGJSUQv21w — Josh Thomson (@THEREALPUNK) February 6, 2022

.@joerogan is my boy — Din Thomas (@DinThomas) February 5, 2022

I’ll take Joe Rogan over all these bozos! — Frankie Edgar (@FrankieEdgar) February 5, 2022

What a puss https://t.co/jyY6If0YSu — Tim Sylvia (@timsylviamma) February 5, 2022

We not cancelling @joerogan today y’all trying way to hard — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) February 5, 2022

Not a single person that’s every meet joe Rogan has accused him of being a racist These new attacks are a joke and joe should Just tell them to fuck off — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) February 5, 2022

I’ll do ya one better @Shanemgillis. If they cancel @joerogan every comic Rogan has ever helped should pull their podcast off Spotify. I’m down. https://t.co/mbxZN85hYC — Brendan Schaub (@BrendanSchaub) February 6, 2022

What do you think of Joe Rogan’s recent controversies?