Joe Rogan Doesn’t Regret Apologizing For N-Word Use But Calls Incident ‘Political Hit Job’

Joe Rogan has no regrets over apologizing for his use of the n-word.

A recent video clip surfaced compiling the UFC commentator’s use of the n-word on his podcast from over the years. In total, there were 24 uses of the word by Rogan.

Rogan has since apologized while more than 70 of his episodes on Spotify were promptly deleted soon after.

While many were appalled by the video, many also showed solidarity with Rogan, including a number of fighters from the combat sports world.

Among those who showed solidarity was also former president Donald Trump who believed Rogan should stop apologizing to the media and get on with his life.

“Joe Rogan is an interesting and popular guy, but he’s got to stop apologizing to the Fake News and Radical Left maniacs and lunatics,” Trump said. “How many ways can you say you’re sorry? “Joe, just go about what you do so well and don’t let them make you look weak and frightened. That’s not you and it never will be!”

Joe Rogan Calls Incident Political Hit Job

Addressing the controversy for the first time on Spotify, Rogan revealed he disagreed with Trump and was not regretful about apologizing.

“You should apologize if you regret something,” Rogan said (via MMA Fighting). “This idea that you should never apologize. Like if you regret something, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with apologizing. “But I do think you have to be very careful to not apologize for nonsense. Like you see Awkwafina? She sort of defended the way she talks and they were saying it was a ‘blaccent,’ which come on, man.”

Rogan also revealed he was appalled by watching the video back. But with that said, he also believes the entire incident was a political hit job aimed at him.

But in the end, there was a silver lining as he got to address some mistakes from his past.

“In a lot of ways, all this is a relief,” Rogan added. “Because that video had always been out there. Like this is a political hit job so they’re taking all this stuff that I’ve ever said that’s wrong and smushed it all together but it’s good because it makes me address some sh*t that I really wish wasn’t out there.”

