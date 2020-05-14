Khabib Nurmagomedov Father Wakes From Coma, Gets Kind Words From McGregor And Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov Father Wakes Up From Coma

The MMA world was collectively concerned when it was revealed that Abdulmnap Nurmagomedov, father to Khabib Nurmagomedov, was in a coma after heart surgery. Now an update has been provided, and it seems that things are looking up.

Abdulmnap is an important figure in MMA, particular in Russia. Not only is he an integral part of what has made Khabib Nurmagomedov so successful, but he has also helped several fighters in that region reach high levels of success. That is why it was so concerning to hear that he had suffered complications from a heart surgery, and was in a coma.

However some slightly better news has developed, as reports have indicated that Abdulmnap has woken from his coma. Although he has yet to speak, this is an improvement from his prior state. His current situation is being described as still being serious, but he is now stable.

During this difficult time, Khabib Nurmagomedov has been receiving a ton of support from the community. Even his rivals, Conor McGregor and Justin Gaethje took to social media to voice their support.

Praying for the Nurmagomedov family at this time 🙏 https://t.co/OVklQphPgN — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 13, 2020

Sending every positive vibe to Khabib and his Father. The man is a legend. I will keep praying for a speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/W5wpnmBwx2 — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) May 14, 2020

MiddleEasy would like to send well wishes to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his family. We wish for a speedy recovery for Abdulmnap.