HIGHLIGHTS: Tenshin Nasukawa Obliterates Rui Ebata At Rizin 20

Tenshin Nasukawa Destroys Rui Ebata In The First Round

Tenshin Nasukawa is one of the most exciting fighters out of Japan. He recently crushed Rui Ebata at Rizin 20, beating him in round one.

Nasukawa is a kickboxer and MMA fighter, who has competed under the Rizin banner since 2016. He is undefeated professionally, in both sports, with his only recent setback being an exhibition boxing match with Floyd Mayweather. As such, he is considered to be one of the best fighters in the organization.

Nasukawa continued his unbeaten ways, at Rizin 20, their big New Year’s Eve show. Here, he tore through Rui Ebata in the first round of their kickboxing fight, earning a TKO victory. Starting off by dropping him with a combo of head and body shots, Tenshin finished the job at the end of the round.

Check out the highlights:

Adulterous Tenshin is a whole different beast – breaking Rui Ebata à la Kanna's heart! #RIZIN20 #RIZINFF pic.twitter.com/CVdvQGGJDO — Kyle Johnson (@VonPreux) December 31, 2019

The flashy style of Tenshin Nasukawa was on full display in this bout, landing combos at a wicked fast speed. Moreover, to land that tornado kick like he did to end the fight was something out of a movie. Furthermore, he reminded fans watching that he has the perfect blend of both power, and style.

Nasukawa has not competed in MMA since 2017, where he won Rizin’s Grand Prix tournament. Since then, he has focused his attention on kickboxing and muay thai. Although that seems to have paid off, as he has finished seven of his last ten bouts.

Tenshin Nasukawa is without a doubt the brightest prospect that Rizin has to offer. He appears to be a massively talented fighter, both in the MMA and kickboxing world. This exciting win continued to show that.