Donald Cerrone vs. Craig Jones Announced For Combat Jiu-Jitsu ‘Super Fight’

UFC welterweight Donald Cerrone and jiu-jitsu ace Craig Jones are set to collide.

Cerrone has been known to turn it up a notch with his striking but his groundwork is also nothing to dismiss. It’ll be put to the test as he is scheduled to take on Jones in a combat jiu-jitsu match. The match will be taking place in Cancun on Dec. 19.

How Donald Cerrone vs. Craig Jones Came To Be

In a video on his official YouTube channel, Donald Cerrone explained how this “super fight” with Jones came to fruition (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“Eddie Bravo called me. He wants me to take a super fight against hands down the baddest Jiu-Jitsu artist around right now. But it’s combat jiu-jitsu, so there’s palm striking. It’s wrestling until you hit the ground and it’s palm striking and jiu-jitsu. Which will be fun. Hopefully, I can negate a heel hook by palm striking the face. “It’s fun to get something fired up and then use all that fired up energy and run it right into a fight. I’ll be in shape, ready to rock. It’s hard to find somebody to emulate his style. He’s one of the best, if not hands down the best, especially leg locks. And his rear-naked game is very impressive. “He’s good. Really good. But he’s sitting there telling his friends, ‘Cowboy’s good, too.’”

“Cowboy” hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since May. He was stopped by Alex Morono in the first round via TKO. Cerrone has gone 0-5, 1 NC in his last six outings. He hasn’t won a fight since May 2019.

The 38-year-old is hoping to find one last gasp before riding off into the sunset. Perhaps it’ll start with this combat jiu-jitsu battle but of course, Craig Jones is no easy task.