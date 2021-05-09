Alex Morono Swarms Donald Cerrone To Earn First-Round TKO – UFC Vegas 26 Results (Highlights)

A welterweight bout between Donald Cerrone and Alex Morono serves as the co-main event for the UFC Vegas 26 event taking place now (Sat, May 6, 2021) in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Round 1

Morono starts off aggressive but Cerrone clinches him up right away to negate any attempts. Morono has him clinched up against the fence but receives some knees from Cerrone. They eventually separate and Morono continues to put up a high pace. Cerrone lands a body kick on the backfoot and follows it up with a jab soon after. Cerrone connects with a leg kick and follows it up with a body kick. Morono looks to land a big shot but Cerrone is showing good head movement and rolling with the punches. Cerrone lands another body kick. Morono goes for a right but Cerrone ducks and goes for a takedown. Morono counters and gets Cerrone down but doesn’t fall him there. Morono attacks the body with a kick. Cerrone’s nose is starting to leak but that doesn’t stop him from landing another body kick. Morono lands a big right hand but Cerrone eats it. Morono connects with a leg kick and follows it with a right hand. He lands another right soon after which rocks Cerrone. Cerrone starts to shell up as Morono looks for the finish. Cerrone does his best to survive but he can’t handle the volume as the referee stops it!

Official result: Alex Morono defeats Donald Cerrone via TKO (R1, 4:40).

