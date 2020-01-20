Deontay Wilder on Tyson Fury’s Masturbation: “Use Proper Lotion”

Deontay Wilder Offers Proper Advice to Tyson Fury’s Training

Last week, heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury made it known that he would be implementing new tactics in preparation for Deontay Wilder. A new diet was part of the change. Also, Fury decided to add masturbation to his preparation. News broke from Fury that he would be masturbating 7 times a day in order to prepare for Wilder. And, while those tactics seem off the wall, Wilder responded with some advice for the training method.

Deontay on Tyson’s Masturbation

TMZ caught up with Wilder recently and interviewed him on the fly. Of course, they asked him about Fury and his new preparation tactics. They also asked Wilder to predict the outcome of the fight when the men rematch.

Wilder had some interesting advice for Fury about his masturbation preparations. Many thought that Wilder would take a “tough guy” approach to the news, but instead, he offered some advice of his own.

“I mean, enjoy yourself … “Just use the proper lotion,” said Wilder. “Whatever he says is for entertainment or whatever. He wanna j*** off? Enjoy himself! Just use the proper lotion. I mean some like thick lotion,” finished deontay.

Wilder vs Fury II

Regardless of their preparation styles, the men are slated to face off. The rematch is set to take place on February 22, 2020, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada. The fight will be a joint production of both ESPN and Fox Sports. Additionally, the match will be for the WBC, vacant The Ring, and lineal heavyweight titles.

Fury believes that he will knock Wilder out within two rounds of the fight. Wilder responded to that belief by saying that if it were to happen, then he would retire.

These men certainly know how to promote a fight. Also, they clearly know how to promote lotion. Regardless of their training methods, fans absolutely can not wait to see the rematch.