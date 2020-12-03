Whether fans were okay with Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr ending in a draw or not, the night was still a massive success. The event provided entertainment in the form of fighting, musical performances, and guest expert commentary. All in all, the return of Tyson delivered from an entertainment standpoint, as well as financially with over 1 million pay-per-view buys.

Tyson vs Jones was one of the most anticipated fights of the night, going head to head against the UFC’s Vegas 15 card. The card was full of entertainment all across the board with performances by Wiz Khalifa, as well as commentary from the likes of Snoop Dogg and UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

Tyson vs Jones Pay Per View Buys

Now, it’s being reported by Dan Rafael that the event generated around $1.2 million in pay per view buys.

I believe the number was so huge because it was a perfect storm. Massive nostalgia during the pandemic. The pandemic kept a lot of people at home over Thanksgiving weekend. The price was $50 not the absurd $80ish for other #boxing events. Curiosity factor about Tyson. — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) December 2, 2020

“I was told today by sources well over 1 million in the U.S. — probably in the 1.2 neighborhood, which would include traditional linear PPV, the @FiteTV digital app, and DirecTV/Dish Network. A shockingly high number that will make the biggest selling #boxing PPV in quite awhile.” I believe the number was so huge because it was a perfect storm. Massive nostalgia during the pandemic. The pandemic kept a lot of people at home over Thanksgiving weekend. The price was $50 not the absurd $80ish for other #boxing events. Curiosity factor about Tyson.

The Start of a New Format

Tyson also admitted that he would like to continue fighting. He further explained the idea of fighting in France or other European countries against the likes of Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua, or Deontay Wilder. Although Tyson will more than likely continue fighting older legends.

On social media, it seems like Evander Holyfield is already gearing up to face Tyson for the third time in their careers. Which, could generate more buys than Triller’s first attempt at boxing due to the history between Tyson and Holyfield.

Expect “Iron” Mike to continue to add the likes of Jake Paul and other Youtubers on his fight cards as a sign of respect, as well as a boost in views. And, expect a lot of weed smoke as well. As well as different forms of musical entertainment and massive stars on commentary.