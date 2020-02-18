Tyson Fury Still Struggles With Suicidal Thoughts During Sundays Off

Tyson Fury Admits to Struggles with Suicidal Thoughts

At this point in Tyson Fury’s boxing career, his stardom appears to be at an all-time high. Although he currently does not have any boxing world titles, his desire to cross over allowed for him to become a household name. Participating in things like WWE and wanting to venture into MMA mad Fury the talk of the internet. Not to mention his interesting training tactics in preparation for his rematch with Deontay Wilder. But, prior to all the success, Fury was in the midst of dark times. And, he admits those dark times that made him feel suicidal in the past, still creep up with him to this day.

Fury Speaks About Suicidal Thoughts

The news of Fury broke with The Independent, which is a very popular news publication in the United Kingdom. In an interview with “Behind the Gloves,” Tyson revealed the inner workings of his mind.

“Yep, every Sunday is difficult,” said Fury. “Because I have a day off on a Sunday, and there’s no work on a Sunday. And, it’s just very difficult for me. I’m a workaholic, I like to keep busy every day. I love me training and I love the regiment of being in the gym, and when I’m not in it I feel down. I’m not in it on a Sunday and I feel down. But when Monday morning comes I feel fantastic again,” finished Tyson.

Wilder vs Fury II

Fury’s past struggles of depression have been well documented. For now, his primary focus will be his rematch against Deontay Wilder. The men will face off for a second time on February 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Furthermore, The rematch will take place at the MGM Garden Area. And, neither men expect to walk out of the right with decision victory or loss. Both have intentions of finishing their opponent.