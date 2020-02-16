Tyson Fury Admits to Giving Oral Sex As a Training Method

Tyson Fury Admits to Giving Oral Sex in Preparation for Wilder

Tyson Fury is a changed man. Ever since his first match against Deontay Wilder, week by week, he’s been changing his training routine. Previously, Fury stated that he is masturbating seven times a day in preparation for his heavyweight title fight against Deontay Wilder. Wilder is known for the world-class power that he possesses in his hands. So, in order to combat that power, Fury said he is participating in a lot of oral sex. That way his jaw will be straight when it comes time for a rematch.

The men will face off for a second time on February 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada. Furthermore, The rematch will take place at the MGM Garden Area. And, neither men expect to walk out of the right with decision victory or loss. Both have intentions of finishing their opponent.

Fury Speaks to the Media About Oral Tactics

Fury recently spoke to the media. During the conversation, he admitted that in order to prepare for Wilder, he’ll be engaging in a lot of oral sex. The news broke by way of a media call.

🤣 Classic Tyson Fury in today's media call as he explains the special training exercise he is using to help strengthen his jaw for Deontay Wilder's punches… pic.twitter.com/Xr64hjQ4Kj — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 13, 2020

“Yes, I have got confidence in my chin but I’ve been doing a lot of p*ssy licking to strengthen my jaw up. So yeah, I’ve been strengthening the old jaw up as well,” said Fury.

Fury’s Interesting Training Methods

At this point, it seems like Fury is doing whatever he possibly can to take the edge off of his training. And, fans would have every right to question exactly what Fury is doing “in camp.” Between his oral fixation and chronic masturbation, how much time is left for sparring? At least at an elite level.

For now, we’ll just have to trust that Tyson Fury knows what he is doing. At the end of the day, he’s arguably given Wilder his stiffest competition other than Luiz Ortiz. Regardless of the outcome, thank goodness for the use of a mouthpiece.