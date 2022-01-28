Tyson Fury To Make Career-Best Purse Of $32.8M Against Dillian Whyte

Tyson Fury is making the big bucks the next time he fights.

The Next Paycheck

Needless to say, ‘The Gypsy King’ has been making riches for a while now. However, his last paychecks have never been bigger. Fury may not be playing a video game but he’s getting a new high score.

The boxing champion’s next payday will be $32.22M. It’s a career-best. The eight-figure deal stemmed from a huge purse bid regarding who had the rights for Fury’s next fight.

Fury’s co-promoter, Queensberry’s Frank Warren, would bid a whopping $41,025,000 for the rights of Fury vs. Whyte. Matchroom Boxing would come in second place, bidding $32,222,222.

Comparing Cash

To compare, ‘The Gypsy King’s’ next paycheck is 54x bigger than Francis Ngannou’s last purse ($600,000). What an incredible bag of money Fury will have.

The Date

He will first have to fight challenger Dillian Whyte in what is sure to be one of the biggest fights of the year. ‘The king is coming home’ or at least that’s what it read in Tyson’s first teaser for the fight.

The massive pay-per-view event is targeted for April 23rd and will likely be in the U.K. as reported by ESPN.