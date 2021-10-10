Tyson Fury After KO’ing Deontay Wilder: ‘I Always Deliver!’

‘The Gypsy King’ leaves the ring victorious again.

Fury Reigns Supreme

Tyson Fury would have his hands full when he met the always dangerous Deontay Wilder a third time. The booking between the two heavyweights would end up being one of the greatest fights in boxing history. Boy, did the fight deliver.

5 knockdowns and 11 rounds later, it would be Fury who came out on top. The Englishman would drop bombs on ‘The Bronze Bomber’, knocking him out cold. Fury had done it. He ended his electrifying trilogy at 2-0-1.

Post-Fight

Fury would cry tears of joy and sing his heart out after the fight was called off.

The WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion would thank God and his mighty band of ‘spartans’ for the victory.

Thank you to my lord and saviour Jesus Christ! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021

Oh and just in case you were thinking on betting against Fury again, here’s one for you:

“Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver!”

Don’t ever doubt me, when the chips are down I always deliver! — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 10, 2021