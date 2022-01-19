Tyron Woodley Responds To Claims Of Fight-Fixing With Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley has given a response to those who claim his rematch with Jake Paul was fixed.

Back in Dec. 2021, Woodley and Paul shared the ring a second time. In their first boxing encounter back in August, Paul emerged victorious via split decision. Woodley was hoping to avenge the loss.

Instead, the former UFC Welterweight Champion ended up being knocked out cold by Paul in the sixth round. Some took to social media to claim that Woodley took a dive, which most experts were quick to dismiss.

Tyron Woodley Denies Fight-Fixing Claims

Tyron Woodley spoke to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and made it clear that he didn’t get paid to take a loss on purpose.

“Yeah, I took a motherf*cking dive but it wasn’t on purpose. That motherf*cker hit me with some sh*t [laughs]. I just feel like this, be real, man. People resonate with real. Remember the time when Sean Sherk was being accused of steroids and he got popped with the drug test and he was saying somebody put it in the supplement, and we never forgave him? When Chael Sonnen popped a positive test he said, ‘That’s it? That must’ve been a bad day.’ He went into it and we never brought it up again. People f*ck with realness and they f*ck with being authentic.”

Woodley went on to say that he remains in communication with Paul and that the two will be doing business together going forward.

“Yeah, I’ve been talking to him. We’ll talk every day. We gonna do some business. We was already business partners. He didn’t pay me to let him f*cking knock me out. No amount of money can say, ‘Hey, let me knock you the f*ck out bro.’ No, I’m not doing that.”

Woodley is moving forward and plans to continue fighting. He’s leaving all options on the table as far as boxing and MMA are concerned.