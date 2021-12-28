Tyron Woodley’s Coach Din Thomas Shuts Down Jake Paul ‘Fixed-Fight’ Theories

Team Woodley isn’t here for your conspiracy theories.

The KO

Earlier this month, Tyron Woodley would be brutally knocked out by Jake Paul. Woodley would be brought down with a haymaker by Paul in round 6. He fell face-first into the canvas of the boxing ring. Despite the devastating highlight, there are people who believe the event was faked.

Seeing is believing, but for some fans it just wasn’t that following the fight. ‘Conspiracy theorists’ think that the fight was fixed, with Woodley going down on purpose to get paid extra. They claimed Paul moved his right wrist to signal his incoming haymaker.

These could be the same skeptics who thought the decision from the first fight was rigged for Paul, who won on the scorecards.

Din Thomas Reacts

The theories would be enough to make Woodley’s coach and former UFC fighter Din Thomas chuckle.

“That whole theory, it makes me laugh,” Din Thomas said on MMA on Sirius XM. “Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious, like Tyron really wanted this win back, he really wanted this fight. It was a serious thing.

“Now, if it was a dive, I wish they told me about it because I would have just showed up the night of and just been partying. That wasn’t the case. I mean it was a real, legit fight.”

Post-Fight Emotions

This ‘real, legit fight’ had real, legit emotions for the team after the KO loss. The former UFC Champion has been knocked out cold by a YouTuber. They were all in disbelief.

“I think he went through a series of different emotions,” Thomas continued. “I remember standing inside the ring as soon as it happened, and he was like ‘no, no, when do I go back out?’ He didn’t even know, right when it happened, he thought it was in between rounds and I’m sure he was probably wondering why everybody was standing inside the ring. He didn’t even know at that moment.”

Tyron Woodley would receive a 60-day medical suspension following the finish.

"Right when it [the knockout] happened, he didn't even know….he thought it was in between rounds."@DinThomas gives us a behind the scenes look into #PaulWoodley2 after cornering Tyron Woodley this past weekend @RJcliffordMMA pic.twitter.com/aAJU1QPpym — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) December 23, 2021