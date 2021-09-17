(Report) Triller Fight Club Tanked as Holyfield vs Belfort Generates 150k Buys

Triller Fight Club may have looked successful from the outside looking in; however, it’s being reported that their last event may have tanked for a financial loss. According to media members, the event only generated 150k buys, which would be a massive loss for the company.

Triller Speculated Tanked Event

Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield headlined the event. Secondarily, the night’s co-main event featured Anderson Silva versus Tito Ortiz in a 195lb showdown.

On paper, the event seemed like a success. Engagement seemed high on social media, as the event trended on Twitter for most of the night. Although the event seemed successful from afar, reports indicate that Triller tanked so hard, that it didn’t even generate enough money to pay out the fighters on the card.

“Per sources, #HolyfieldBelfort event totaled about 150k PPV buys between linear & digital platforms, which would make it a massive $ loser for Triller. At 150k it would gross about $7.5M from ppv, not remotely close to covering even the purses, not to mention rest of expenses,” Rafael tweeted.

Moving Forward

Hopefully, the reported numbers are simply speculation. Or else, Triller Fight Club will have significant issues moving forward. As of now, none of the payouts have been made official when it comes to what each fighter has earned. But, with legends such as Anderson Silva, Tito Ortiz, Vitor Belfort, and Evander Holyfield, the amount of money couldn’t have been small.

The event also featured former US President Donald Trump, as well as 50 Cent. Unless they worked the night for free, Triller’s expenses for the night seem incredibly high.

Eventually, official numbers for the event will be revealed. As well as the fight purses for each notable fighter. Only then will fans be able to dictate if Triller’s event was a major flop.