Vitor Belfort Calls For ‘Legendary Fights’ With Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez

In his return to the ring over the weekend, Vitor Belfort got a big win over a 58-year old Evander Holyfield. Now he is calling for fights with boxers in their prime, like Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez.

Belfort was set to face Oscar De La Hoya in the main event of last week’s Triller card, but when Oscar got COVID-19, Holyfield stepped up. What followed was a ton of concern for the boxing legend’s health, and a sad display of washed up boxing, leading to a first round TKO win for Vitor.

Now Vitor has been pumped full of confidence (and other things), and is ready for his next challenge. Speaking with SirusXM, the former UFC fighter reminded everyone about how he used to fight everyone, and said that he would like the chance to test himself against Tyson Fury or Canelo Alvarez.

“I fought everybody, every division. In Pride I fought everyone. Heath Herring, no one wanted to fight Heath Herring, he was the most feared guy in Pride… I fought him. I said double my money and I’ll fight him. I fought him, I beat him up, and I was like 190 and he fought 260,” Belfort says. “We gotta stop with this weight division… Before, only two divisions: under 200 pounds, and above 200 pounds. So I’m ready. Bring Tyson Fury, I’ll fight him over 200. Bring Canelo, I’ll fight him under 200. Let’s meet over there, and bring the legendary fights where fans would dream about it.”

Vitor Belfort Still Open To Oscar De La Hoya

While Vitor Belfort was making his case for fights with Tyson Fury, Canelo Alvarez, and Jake Paul, there are other options he is open to. Namely, he is down to rebook the fight with Oscar De La Hoya.

He revealed that De La Hoya had a clause in their bout agreement that fined Vitor for every pound, if he had missed weight. Now he says that this offer is still on the table, if Oscar is not too scared of the fight.

“You know what Oscar made me sign? Oscar made me sign that for every pound that I miss, $250,000 I have to pay him. I signed. Next day he got COVID-19. I signed, and Friday he got COVID,” Belfort said. “My question is this; Oscar, it’s still on the line. People want to see me fight you… I respect all these legends.”

👀 "Bring Tyson Fury; I fight him over 200. Bring Canelo; I fight him under 200." @vitorbelfort tells @DinThomas & @RJcliffordMMA why he wants all the smoke in the world of boxing, regardless of weight-class. 🔊#HolyfieldBelfort @SiriusXMBoxing @FiteTV @triller ⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/z3X1hueX13 — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) September 15, 2021

Do you want to see Vitor Belfort fight Tyson Fury or Canelo Alvarez? Or does rescheduling the Oscar De La Hoya bout make more sense?