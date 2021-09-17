Tito Ortiz Was ‘A Company Guy’ For Triller, Wants The, To ‘Return The Favor’ With Logan Paul Fight

After he lost to Anderson Silva in their Triller fight, Tito Ortiz called for a fight with Logan Paul. He is continuing these efforts by trying to use his rapport with the promotion as leverage to get them to make the fight.

There is no way to describe the way Ortiz looked against Silva, other than to call it embarrassing. After missing weight for the bout, Tito charged into Anderson with sloppy punches, getting countered and knocked out early in the first round.

Following this KO loss, Tito made the claim that he should fight the elder Paul brother, since they both lost their last fights, even though Logan’s fight with Floyd Mayweather was not scored. He doubled down on this while speaking in a recent interview, saying that Triller should reward him for doing what he was contractually obligated to do, other thank making weight, by booking this fight.

“I’m going to make it happen. Hopefully Triller is listening, I said after the fight this is what I wanted to do,” Ortiz said. “Anderson was the better man that night, but I did everything (Triller) asked me to do. I tried to get down as much as I possibly could, did all the PR they wanted me to do. I’m a company guy for them, and I tried to help. Return the favor.”

Tito Ortiz Wants Logan Paul

It is frankly hard to imagine that Tito Ortiz would be able to secure a fight with Logan Paul. Even though Jake at least seems interested in fighting real fights, the Paul brothers are in the business of making the biggest fights they can, and a 46-year old Tito coming off of a big loss is not likely to intrigue Logan.

That being said, strange things happen in combat sports all the time, and if they do somehow fight, Tito would have a size advantage. On the other hand, his boxing skills were not very good when he was seen in the ring over the weekend, so the size difference may not matter.

.@LoganPaul we lost our last fights let’s entertain our fans!! @triller ASAP — Tito Ortiz (@titoortiz) September 12, 2021

Do you have any interest in seeing Tito Ortiz vs Logan Paul? Who would be a better opponent for the former light heavyweight champion?