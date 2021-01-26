Ryan Garcia’s Next Fight Will Be Against Manny Pacquiao

Manny Pacquiao needs no introduction. He is without a doubt one of the most legendary fighters of all time. His legacy is matched by few and his accomplishments raised multiple generations of boxers. Ryan Garcia is one of them.

The newly crowned WBC lightweight champion is a fervent admirer of Pacquiao and is very open about how much of his style is copied off the Filipino.

Garcia is won the title by defeating Luke Campbell earlier this month. He stopped Campbell with a beautiful body shot in the 7th round. Garcia got dropped by a left hook in the second round, but he battled through adversity.

Following this victory, names like Gervonta Davis, Davin Haney, or Teofimo Lopez were thrown around as potential opponents. Garcia even somewhat of a feud with Davis. But in the end, it seems like Garcia finally got his dream fight against Manny Pacquiao.

In a recent Instagram post, Garcia intimated that the fight was a done deal and paid his respects to his idol.

“A dream turned reality. It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out of the ring. Here’s to the best man winning!”

Ryan Garcia suggets his dream is becoming a reality 😳 (via KingRyan, JCGdesigns) pic.twitter.com/NLWydC91BR — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 25, 2021

Garcia and his management haven’t given more information about the fight. The date or the venue have not been discussed yet but most importantly, fans will want to know what’ll be the weight class.

While Garcia is currently competing at 135lbs, Pacquiao’s latest fight was a split decision win over Keith Thurman to win the WBA super welterweight title (147lbs). Considering Pacquiao’s age, Garcia will probably have to move up in the weight if the fight is going to happen.