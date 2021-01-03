Ryan Garcia Bounces Back From Knockdown, Finishes Luke Campbell With Body Shot (Highlights)

Ryan Garcia battled through adversity to earn the biggest win of his career.

Garcia took on Olympian Luke Campbell on Saturday night for the vacant WBC interim lightweight title.

Things did not go to plan as Garcia was dropped for the first time in his career after taking a flush left hook from Campbell in the second round.

However, the 22-year-old got right back up and showed plenty of heart as he was able to bounce back and rock Campbell towards the end of the fifth round with a left hook of his own.

The end came in the seventh round when Garcia landed a vicious body shot that shut Campbell’s body down as he was unable to get up for the ten count.

As a result, Garcia is now the WBC interim lightweight champion and is the mandatory for WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney.

Check the highlights below:

