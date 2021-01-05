Ryan Garcia Promises To Knock Gervonta Davis Out In Two Rounds

Ryan Garcia’s next goal is to fight Gervonta Davis and take him out within two rounds.

Garcia overcame adversity this past weekend as he bounced back from an early knockdown to knock out Luke Campbell in the seventh-round of their fight.

As a result, Garcia remained undefeated and also became the WBC interim lightweight champion as he is now the mandatory for current WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney.

However, the 22-year-old is instead targeting a fight with domestic rival and WBA (regular) lightweight champion Davis with the pair being slated to fight each other for a while now.

Garcia Mission Is To Fight ‘Tank’

Whether the fight actually gets made next remains to be seen.

However, Garcia is certainly pushing for it to happen as he promised in a recent interview that he would take “Tank” out within two rounds.

“You know what I’m focused on,” Garcia told TMZ. “He knows, y’all know, it’s going to happen pretty soon. I don’t have time for celebrations. “I’m on one mission — I’m on a mission to knock out Gervonta Davis in two rounds. Two rounds this man will go down. Two rounds, that’s a promise. Calling it, two rounds. Gervonta, if you do not take this next fight with me, you will not be remembered. Your legacy will be forever tainted if you do not accept this fight next. The money’s there, everything’s there, there’s no excuses. You’re down in two, you’re down in two rounds.”

Garcia added that there have been talks over a fight but that there were no “official talks” as of now. That said, he wants to strike while the iron is hot and is ideally looking to fight in front of a big crowd in May.

“This is the most important fight to boxing right now,” Garcia added. “This is the fight. [Anthony] Joshua needs to fight [Tyson] Fury and I need to fight Gervonta. That’s it. I’m going for it. This is it.”

Hopefully, both those fights are made in the coming weeks.