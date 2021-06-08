Jake Paul Claims He’d Defeat Canelo Alvarez: “I’d Eat You Alive”

Jake Paul believes he is boxing’s most prominent attraction and is calling out Canelo Alvarez. Canelo is widely considered the greatest pound-for-pound boxer on the planet. However, Paul believes that he’s a bigger draw and a better fighter… at least that’s what he’s saying.

Jake was full of bravado last night as his brother Logan took on Floyd Mayweather in an 8 round exhibition match. He stated his belief that Logan won the fight. At least that’s the message he’s projecting on social media.

Paul Tweets Towards Canelo

During his braggadocious trade on Twitter, Jake found himself interacting with Canelo, who has won multiple world championships in four weight classes from light-middleweight to light heavyweight, including unified titles in three of those weight classes. Even with all of those accolades, Paul still took to social media in an attempt to call out and bash Alvarez.

you can’t sell PPV’s I would eat you alive https://t.co/oo4qiufrZS — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) June 7, 2021

Canelo tweeted a facepalm emoji last night. Fans who could connect the dots are aware of Canelo’s belief in the true spirit of competitive boxing. Furthermore, the sideshow exhibition events only exist to generate revenue and do not incline the overall perception of elite boxing.

Paul, who was riding the high of his brother’s performance, responded to Canelo in a quote tweet.

“You can’t sell PPVs,” wrote Jake. “I would eat you alive.”

Does Paul mean the ratings that he generates would surpass Canelos? Or, does Paul believe that he would be able to defeat Alvarez in a sanctioned boxing contest?

Making a Fight

Who knows if Jake believes any of the words that he says on social media towards elite athletes. Mainly because he never ends up fighting in the prime of their career or with a striking, professional background.

However, the world can be sure of at least one thing when it comes to Jake Paul. He knows how to generate headlines and a boatload of cash.