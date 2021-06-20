Jake Paul Praises Anderson Silva For Win, Calls For Him To Fight Roy Jones Jr. On His Card

Jake Paul was impressed with Anderson Silva’s performance last night.

Silva enjoyed a successful return to boxing with a split decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. last night in Guadalajara, Mexico.

In reality, it should have been completely unanimous with Chavez Jr. only winning two rounds or so as he was outclassed by the 46-year-old who turned back the clock with his performance and the showboating he usually exhibited during his prime.

Many have since called for Silva to continue boxing with one particular fight of interest being a long-awaited clash with boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. that has been rumored for years.

Paul Wants Silva vs. Jones Jr. On The Same Card

Paul certainly agrees as he praised Silva for his win on Twitter soon after the fight.

He would then claim it would be an honor to have “The Spider” fight Jones Jr. on the same card as his upcoming August 28 fight with Tyron Woodley.

“Respect to Anderson Silva @spideranderson on the win….vc é uma lenda brasileira! Would be an honor to have him vs Roy Jones Jr on the same card as Tyron and I”

In a way, it’s refreshing to see Paul not call out an MMA fighter for a change. Then again, others believe he did so on purpose as Silva isn’t a very winnable fight compared to a Ben Askren.

Time will tell if Woodley is one, though.