(Video) Lamar Odom TKOs Aaron Carter In Bizarre Celebrity Boxing Match

If you thought last weekend’s exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul was a circus, Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter have something to say.

Last night, Odom and Carter took part in a celebrity boxing match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Yes, former NBA star Odom and pop star Carter.

That was despite Odom having a 10-inch height advantage as well as outweighing the 33-year-old Carter by well over 60 pounds.

The end result wasn’t surprising as Odom hurt Carter instantly, dropping him in the first and second rounds.

Carter never had his wits about him as he was literally spinning in the second round before UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell — who served as the referee — called the contest off.

You can watch some of the highlights below:

…And here comes his opponent, Singer, and songwriter, @aaroncarter! Who will win, Aaron Carter or Lamar Odom? Order now: https://t.co/Y5CALKKtmw pic.twitter.com/CDpBeEJTQy — FITE (@FiteTV) June 12, 2021

How was this even remotely a fair fight? Lamar is 10 inches taller and 65 pounds heavier than Carter. 😂pic.twitter.com/30exy2TXIL — WG (@NvictusManeo) June 12, 2021