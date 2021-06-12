 Skip to Content

(Video) Lamar Odom TKOs Aaron Carter In Bizarre Celebrity Boxing Match

Odom had a significant height, reach and size advantage over the pop star as their contest lasted just two rounds before referee Chuck Liddell waved things off.

Posted on Last updated: By: Author Abhinav Kini

(Video) Lamar Odom TKOs Aaron Carter In Bizarre Celebrity Boxing Match
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn

If you thought last weekend’s exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul was a circus, Lamar Odom and Aaron Carter have something to say.

Last night, Odom and Carter took part in a celebrity boxing match at the Showboat Hotel in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Yes, former NBA star Odom and pop star Carter.

That was despite Odom having a 10-inch height advantage as well as outweighing the 33-year-old Carter by well over 60 pounds.

The end result wasn’t surprising as Odom hurt Carter instantly, dropping him in the first and second rounds.

Carter never had his wits about him as he was literally spinning in the second round before UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell — who served as the referee — called the contest off.

You can watch some of the highlights below:

For more MMA News, Rumors and Updates follow the Red Monster on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram
FlipboardRedditWhatsAppPinterestLinkedIn
Ufc 263 2
How To Watch: Stream UFC 263: Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori 2 Online
← Read Last Post