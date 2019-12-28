Shane Mosley Believes Deontay Wilder Beats Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua

Wilder Expected To Beat Joshua and Fury

Shane Mosley believes WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has what it takes to defeat both Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

Wilder is set to defend his WBC title against Fury in a rematch scheduled to take place February 22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. The American was outboxed by Fury in their first fight back in December last year but the result was eventually declared a controversial split decision draw after Wilder dropped “The Gypsy King” twice during the 12-round bout.

The two unbeaten heavyweights are now set to run things back again with a more definitive ending in mind. However, Mosley expects Wilder to get the better of Fury in the sequel.

“I believe that styles make fights and anything could happen but I think Deontay Wilder will win the next fight with Tyson Fury,” Mosely told Express Sport. “I think that he’s been there already and he knows Fury’s awkwardness. He knows what to do for the next time they fight in February. “I think he’s learned from the first fight that he can’t just jump right on Tyson Fury but at the same time, Fury’s tough. It’s going to be a great fight. Wilder has to step up to the plate and train hard, he has to be focused. The power of Deontay Wilder is different from any other fighter in the division as this moment.”

Should Wilder come out on top — assuming a rematch clause isn’t activated — it’s possible that a fight with unified heavyweight champion Joshua could be next on the agenda. Joshua recently regained his heavyweight titles after outpointing Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Although Mosley believes it’s a 50/50 fight, he gives the edge to Wilder simply because of his aforementioned power.

“I think if Joshua fights Wilder, though, my own personal opinion is that Wilder’s power might be bit too much for Anthony,” he added. “But Anthony has a better boxing style, he knows how to move, he’s got that Olympic boxing style, that can play a big factor for him. It’s a 50/50 fight.”

Whatever eventually happens, 2020 could be a huge year for heavyweight boxing.