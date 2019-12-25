Floyd Mayweather Tops Forbes List For Highest-Paid Athletes Of The Decade

Mayweather Tops The Money Charts

Floyd Mayweather continues to live up to his “Money” moniker.

With 2019 coming to an end in a few days, Forbes compiled a list of the highest-paid earners of the decade. Unsurprisingly, Mayweather finished top of the list with $915 million in earnings, $115 million higher than the second-placed Cristiano Ronaldo.

‘Money May' lives up to the moniker 💵@FloydMayweather tops @Forbes list of highest paid athletes this decade. pic.twitter.com/GzOeVh6Dge — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) December 24, 2019

Making the feat even more impressive is the fact that the former five-weight boxing champion competed just 10 times this entire decade. That’s because Mayweather has almost exclusively fought in high-profile fights such as against Miguel Cotto, Canelo Alvarez, Manny Pacquiao and of course, Conor McGregor.

It’s been reported that Mayweather made as much as $275 million from his 10th-round TKO win over McGregor back in August 2017. The undefeated Mayweather retired from boxing again following that fight but that doesn’t mean he’s stopped making money.

Endorsements and appearances are also included in his earnings while it’s easy to forget that “Money” also took part in an exhibition boxing match against RIZIN star Tenshin Nasukawa in December last year. Mayweather easily won the fight via first-round TKO and claimed to have earned $9 million from the fight.

And he could even start the new decade with a bang as he and UFC president Dana White appear to be working on something for the new year. Is it another cross-code fight with a mixed martial arts star? Or something related to Zuffa Boxing?

We’ll just have to wait and see.