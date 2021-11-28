Alexander Flores Edges Matt Mitrione, Gets Decision – Triad Combat Results (Highlights)

‘Meathead’ is back, this time inside a triangle.

Former UFC, Bellator star Matt Mitrione takes his talents to Triad Combat. In the triangular ring, he takes on pro heavyweight boxer Alexander Flores.

Round 1:

Matt Mitrione goes off like a cannon after the first bell. Mitrione swarms Flores with huge punches with Flores being on the defensive. Mitrione smiles as he stands and bangs with Flores. Mitrione lands some big blows but Flores stands his ground, attempting to counter the former UFC, Bellator star. Mitrione and Flores engage in the clinch after the fast onslaught early in the fight.

Round 2:

Flores clinches up with Mitrione. Mitrione shows off his speed, moving like a lightweight, picking apart Flores on the feet. The furious combos of Mitrione would hurt him He would put down Flores with an uppercut, nearly sending Flores flying through the ropes in the middle of the round. Mitrione controls the rest of the round.

Round 3:

Mitrione attempts a Dagestani Handcuff on Flores, but referee doesn’t allow it. Mitrione protests but goes on with the fight. The two spend the majority of the round in the clinch. Mitrione tests some new moves inside the triangle as he hits Flores with the first spinning backfist of the night.

Round 4:

Flores batters Mitrione with a volley of punches. ‘Meathead’ recovers and pushes Flores into the ring, utilizing his strength in the clinch. Flores digs at the body while Mitrione looks tie him up in the clinch. Flores separates and lands some great head punches in the clinch.

Round 5:

Mitrione does some good body work in the clinch. Mitrione is separated but ends up going for another clinch, over and over again. Flores unloads strikes while slipping away from the clinch. Mitrione backs up Flores into the ropes as the two go at it while being tied up.

Round 6:

Flores lands a 1-2 and then a liver shot. Mitrione drives Flores into the ropes. Mitrione looks to tire out the boxer in the clinch, while pacing himself with his cardio. He continues to make Flores carry his weight for the rest of the round, with not much action.

Round 7:

Flores looks to maintain some distance from Mitrione. He slips and rips at the charging ‘Meathead’. Mitrione gets wobbled by Flores as he was attempting to clinch once again. The final bell sounds without a finish.

Official result: Alexander Flores defeats Matt Mitrione via unanimous decision (68-64, 67-65, 68-64)

