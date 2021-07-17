Tyrell Fortune Mauls Matt Mitrione – Bellator 262 Results (Highlights)

Fortune is in his favor.

Bellator Heavyweight Tyrell Fortune would make it 3 wins in a row when he walked out of the cage at Bellator 262. Fortune would win big inside the Mohegan Sun Arena facing off against one of the toughest tests of his career. Former UFC fighter Matt Mitrione.

The now 11-1 wrestling standout would show why he should be considered one of the best heavyweight wrestlers in not just Bellator but in MMA.

The Beginning To The End

Fortune wouldn’t stay on the feet for too long, shooting for a takedown 30 seconds into the fight. Fortune would easily get the double-leg takedown, tackling the former NFL player Mitrione into the cage.

An accidental headbutt would occur in the exchange with Fortune complaining, however nothing was done about it.

Fortune would make him pay. It wouldn’t take long for the takedown-artist to secure a better position from the top. When he did, nothing from Mitrione could stop the relentless ground and pound of his opponent. With many unanswered shots landing and no way out, Mitrione would tap to strikes.

There was a new contender making a name for himself at heavyweight. His name is Tyrell Fortune.

Official result: Tyrell Fortune defeats Matt Mitrione via R1 submission (strikes)