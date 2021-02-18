Anthony Joshua Doesn’t Care If Tyson Fury Is Out Of Shape, Wants To Focus On His Training

There may not be a single fight in the boxing world that fans await as much as Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua. The two heavyweight world champions have been on a collision course for quite some time and could finally face each other in the ring later this year.

Joshua who holds the WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO heavyweight titles has always been a model of conditioning at the highest level. His pure physique alone makes him one of the most dangerous men in the sport, but his technique is what makes the difference.

Despite his surprising TKO loss to Andy Ruiz in 2019, Joshua came back to defeat Ruiz in a rematch before defending his titles against Kubrat Pulev in 2020. Joshua dominated the fight before knocking out Pulev in the 9th round.

Fury on the other hand has always been the trouble child of British boxing. His cocky and unapologetic demeanor certainly didn’t help his reputation with the media. However, there has been a massive turnaround in his career.

After battling depression and suicidal thoughts for years, Fury turned his life around made an incredible comeback to the elite of the heavyweight division.

He took the then WBC champion, Deontay Wilder, to a draw after 12 hard-fought rounds before finishing him in the second round in their rematch.

Fury hasn’t fought since then and had been out of the news cycle until he recently posted a video of him while on vacation. The video shows Fury out of shape months away from his potential battle with Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury going for a casual swim this morning… [📽️ @AndyLeeBoxing] pic.twitter.com/bbzdsQqZl9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) February 12, 2021

Many fans seem worried about Fury’s current shape but his future opponent Anthony Joshua doesn’t seem to pay it any mind. When asked what his fighter had to say about the video, Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn said this:

“I said to AJ (Joshua) the other day ‘did you see Fury jump into the sea? He looked like me!’ The response from AJ was ‘we’re gonna get the best Tyson Fury, so I don’t care if he’s carrying a bit of extra weight right now, I’m training for the best ever Tyson Fury’ ” “And, make no mistake, Fury will be in top shape for this fight.”

Hear also added:

“We’ve still probably got maybe four or five months to go. He hasn’t even started camp yet, I think the impressive thing from both these guys is they haven’t stopped training. AJ, since his last fight, he don’t wanna stop training. I even said to him, What about a little bit of warm weather? Go and relax a little bit? You don’t wanna over-train.” He said, “No, I’m fine at Finchley.” ‘He’s sparring, he’s training, he’s preparing for the fight of his life.’

Fury has made a habit of getting out of shape in-between fights. It is not very surprising to see him do that again. Nevertheless, there’s no doubt that he’ll be ready when times come to face Joshua for heavyweight supremacy.

The winner of this bout would be without a shadow of a doubt the best fighter of his era, while there hasn’t been any announcement yet, it’s most likely going to take place this year.