Joe Rogan Says Fury vs Wilder 3 Slow Count Controversy Was Either ‘An Error Or Corruption’

The back and forth war that was Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 ended up being an incredible fight that excited the masses. Included in that is Joe Rogan, who considers it to be one of the greatest fights of all time.

Rogan is primarily known for his love of combat sports, being a commentator for the UFC for close to two decades. However he has been known to enjoy some good boxing fights as well, often showing out for the sport’s big stars like Floyd Mayweather and Mike Tyson to name a few.

Most recently, Joe found himself mesmerized by Fury vs Wilder 3, a bout that saw both men dropped en route to an 11th round KO for Fury. Speaking in a recent episode of JRE, Joe highly praised both men for their toughness, calling it one of the greatest boxing matches ever.

“It was one of the greatest heavyweight fights of all time. One of the greatest boxing matches of all time… It was so crazy, it was so action filled. I mean, it was f—king amazing. From Tyson Fury knocking Wilder down early, to Wilder looking like he was done…” Rogan said. “There’s maybe one or two other humans that have ever lived that can punch as hard as (Wilder). He’s without a doubt one of the hardest punchers of all time… He’s a murderous puncher, but the level of skill was so evident. “The difference is Tyson Fury is a masterful boxer, he’s masterful. The s—t that he did was amazing, and his strategy was amazing,” Rogan added. “Just stay glued to Deontay, wear on him, hang on him, make him work, and just drag him deeper and deeper into these f—king horrible waters filled with crocodiles. That’s what he did, and almost got knocked out doing it. That’s how dangerous Wilder is.”

Joe Rogan Agrees With Daniel Cormier

One of the talking points after Fury vs Wilder 3, was the idea that Fury got a slow count during his knockdowns, which allowed him extra time to get back to his feet. This is something Daniel Cormier pointed out, and Joe Rogan agrees.

The way he explained it, the referee is supposed to return to the ringside count if interrupted, was the case here when the ref told Wilder to return to his corner. So Joe believes that this opened the door for Fury to recover a little more, which may have made the difference in the fight.

“This is what happened. The referee is supposed to go ‘One two…’ when the guy goes down, but if for any reason he has to interrupt the count… you’re supposed to pick up the count where the ringside counter has it. So there’s a guy who’s counting ringside, and he’ll keep the count going,” Rogan. “So if you’re at ‘One, two,’ and then you’re like ‘Go to a neutral corner,’ that guy is supposed to be like ‘three, four five,’ but he didn’t. He went back to it, ‘three, four,’ but the guy had already been down for a couple seconds. Without a doubt it was a long count… I think it’s an error, or corruption. Most likely an error, most likely the guy’s panicking.”

What do you make of this assessment from Joe Rgoan? Was Tyson Fury given a slow count against Deontay Wilder?