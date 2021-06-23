Jake Paul Wants To Be The Most Disruptive Boxer In History

Jake Paul knows that what he is doing is breaking all norms in the world of boxing. But that’s the whole point.

Paul recently sat down to talk about the state of the sport with TMZ. And while most Paul interviews are full of the YouTube star turned boxer hurling jabs at other fighters, this one began with praise for MMA legend Anderson Silva.

“Anderson’s 46 years old and I thought he did an incredible job, man. He was sticking, moving, bouncing around the ring, having fun. He was throwing combos. He’s long and lanky. And to come in there and beat, you know, Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., who’s got what like over 50 wins in the ring, is a world champion? This just goes to show that MMA strikers are also great boxers. And I think a lot of people forget that that is the first skill that MMA fighters learn. If they’re going to learn how to fight is is, is boxing. So I thought he looked amazing.”

Paul heaped praise on Silva and seemingly on MMA. This was a departure from what many combat sports fans are accustomed to hearing from him. But then that gets to the root of Paul’s actual goal in boxing.

“Look, I just want to continue to be the most disruptive boxer in the history of the sport. And I think it’s taking, uh, on a fight by fight basis and continuing to build these fights and make them even bigger, even bigger. Take on more serious opponents. And look, if you asked me if I was going to be where I’m at three years ago, I wouldn’t believe you.” “So I don’t even want to think about. Or cap myself with the possibilities I’m open-minded and I think anything is possible.”

As Paul reflected on his success in the ring, he had no problem speculating who may stand across from him in the future.

“I think I could be fighting against Canelo Alvarez for, you know, the WBC or WPO championship belt. So really, the sky is the limit and just about how serious I’m going to take it.” “And I do take it seriously. More seriously than 99.9% of these professional boxers that are out there.”

And as Jake paul dropped some knowledge in this interview, he still had to pepper it with a bit of shade.