(Video) Evander Holyfield Struggles Through Open-Workout for Upcoming Boxing Match

If the open workout of Evander Holyfield is relative to his current boxing form, he’s in trouble. Holyfield seemingly struggled through his training in front of the media, which raised concern for fans worldwide.

Holyfield was a late-addition opponent for Vitor Belfort. Originally, Belfort was scheduled to face Oscar De La Hoya. However, Oscar had to pull out of the fight due to contracting COVID-19. Once De La Hoya was out of the fight, Triller scrambled to find a replacement for Vitor. However, they didn’t have to look very far. Holyfield has planned to make a boxing comeback for quite some time now.

Evander Holyfield Struggles Training Video

The upcoming fight against Belfort will be the first time that Holyfield has fought professionally in ten years. While completing media obligations, Evander was shown lacing up the gloves and throwing punches. Let’s say that respectfully, the legend looked every bit of 58 years old.

Evander Holyfield, 58, on the pads ahead of his fight vs Vitor Belfort on Saturday… [📽️ @Triller] pic.twitter.com/L8csFNJny9 — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) September 8, 2021

The video was almost painful to watch. Holyfield looked extremely slow and tired throughout the workout. To the point where boxing fans were expressing their concerns for Evander heading into the fight. Furthermore, wondering how an athletic commission would sanction a fight between Holyfield and Belfort in the first place.

A Whimsical Night of Fights

The pad work looked like muscle memory more than a display of finesse or power. Seeing Holyfield struggle to hit the pads took away from the fact that the event in a professionally sanctioned fight.

To make matters even more whimsical, former US President Donald Trump will also be a part of the festivities as a host and commentator for the event. Trump will join his son, Donald Trump Jr, calling the action for the heavyweight showdown.

The event is scheduled to take place on September 11th. Initially, the fight was going to take place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. However, the venue location later changed to Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

The event will be available to purchase on the Fite TV streaming platform.