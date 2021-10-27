(Video) Evander Holyfield’s Son Evan Earns Huge Knockout Win

Evan Holyfield is certainly following in his father’s footsteps.

The 24-year-old welterweight — and son of former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield — remained undefeated with an emphatic second-round knockout over Charles Stanford on the undercard of the Shakur Steveson vs. Jamal Herring fight this past Saturday night.

Holyfield caught Stanford with a left hook that shut out the lights before partially landing a right hand. The referee stepped in soon after.

You can watch the finish below:

HOLY 🤯 SMOKE. @ChiefHoly with the HUGE Round 2 knockout in his first time fighting in front of his hometown crowd in Atlanta. #HerringStevenson pic.twitter.com/F1HU4hvoDo — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) October 24, 2021

Here’s another angle of the knockout:

Evan Holyfield, son of hall of famer Evander Holyfield, with the KO in front of the hometown crowd. @ChiefHoly #HerringStevenson pic.twitter.com/C9GtCJjb92 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) October 24, 2021

Evan Holyfield Fine With Comparisons To Father

As a result, the junior Holyfield earned his sixth knockout win as he improved to 8-0.

Naturally, comparisons with his father Evander, who was watching from ringside, have started and will only continue. Whether he lives up to anything close to his father remains to be seen.

However, Evan is certainly not against the comparisons. He’s even hopeful of becoming a champion in the next couple of years.

“At least I’m not getting compared to someone who isn’t good,” Holyfield told ESPN. “I’m getting better every single time. In the next one to three years I can possibly become a champion.”

Hopefully, he also remains the only Holyfield competing in the next few years.