Henry Cejudo Trades Words With Canelo Alvarez About Fighting Ryan Garcia

Henry Cejudo might be retired from the sport of MMA, but a return to combat sports may inevitable if the price is right. ‘Triple C’ has been teasing a comeback seemingly ever since he left.

There is a shortlist of opponents he has been bantering with online, one of which is a viral pro boxer. Who is that boxer, you may ask? Ryan Garcia.

The 22 year-old sensation first caught Cejudo’s attention when he was knocked down for the first time in his career in his last fight against Luke Campbell last January. He would then bounce back with a knockdown of his own, dismantling Campbell with a nasty body shot to end the fight.

Despite becoming the WBC interim lightweight champion, Cejudo would take some clever shots at Garcia for being knocked down in the first place.

U bent the knee yesterday once yesterday against cambell . I’ll make you shine my shoes @KingRyanG pic.twitter.com/5rN4TyPlap — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) January 3, 2021

The Olympic Gold medalist in wrestling and dual-weight MMA champion has yet to make an appearance on the professional boxing circuit, however, he is intrigued of making his debut against a big marquee name like Garcia.

After the spectacle of Conor McGregor vs Floyd Mayweather took place in 2017, this has opened the thought bubble for other ‘money fights’ to take place, inspiring Cejudo to go after his dream of beating the young ‘King’ of boxing.

Cejudo would further push for this fight to happen in a conversation with popular boxing star, Canelo Alvarez, friend of the young Garcia. Their exchange of words would be caught by ESNews.

Cejudo and Canelo shared some laughs, with the former champ champ attempting to persuade Canelo to urge Garcia into a fight with him.

“Why not?” said Alvarez, when approached with the idea.

“I’m ready. Someone’s gotta bend the knee to Triple C.” The cheery Cejudo said, ending the conversation.

Cejudo has recently stated on SportsNation that he would indeed come back, however, it is unsure whether it will be MMA or an entry into the world of boxing.