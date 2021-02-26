“King” Ryan Garcia Blames Manny Pacquiao for Fight Not Happening: “That’s on Him”

Boxing prodigy Ryan Garcia was expected to face Manny Pacquiao. However, now the fight has seemingly fallen through, and Garcia is placing all of the blame on Manny.

Garcia Blames Pacquiao for Failed Fight Negotiations

Previously, Garcia took to social media to announce that he would be fighting Pacquiao. Which was huge news in the boxing community for both Garcia and fans of the sport. Ryan, often stated that Manny Pacquiao is his idol in the sport. For fans, the match would be the step up in competition that enthusiasts have desired.

Ryan Garcia suggets his dream is becoming a reality 😳 (via KingRyan, JCGdesigns) pic.twitter.com/NLWydC91BR — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) January 25, 2021

“A dream turned reality,’ wrote Garcia on Instagram. “It’s an honor to share the ring with Manny Pacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here’s to the best man winning!”

However, something along the way must have interfered with the negotiations of the fight. Although the public isn’t aware of the details of why the fight failed to be made, Garcia spoke with TMZ and aimed the blame at Pacquiao.

“Manny came to offer me the fight,” Garcia explained. “Obviously, I would love to fight Manny Pacquaio, but that’s on him. That’s on him.”

Shifting Focus

Now that the Pacquiao fight has officially fallen through, Garcia has shifted his focus back to Gervonta Davis. Previously, “King” Ryan made the bold declaration that he would KO Davis within two rounds of they fought each other.

“I’m on one mission — I’m on a mission to knock out Gervonta Davis in two rounds. Two rounds this man will go down. Two rounds, that’s a promise. Calling it, two rounds. Gervonta, if you do not take this next fight with me, you will not be remembered. Your legacy will be forever tainted if you do not accept this fight next. The money’s there, everything’s there, there are no excuses. You’re down in two, you’re down in two rounds.”

Who would fans like to see Ryan Garcia fight next?