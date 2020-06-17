As one of the best trainers in boxing, Floyd Mayweather Sr. has been able to help many fighters fix holes in their game. However he does not believe that he could do that with Deontay Wilder.

There can be no denying the raw punching power that Wilder has shown in his run at heavyweight. He was able to knock out almost everybody in his path, earning and defending the WBC Heavyweight title. On multiple occasions he displayed power that could end fights in an instant.

However that all changed when Wilder faced off against Tyson Fury, who survived his punching power to take their first fight to a draw. Then when they rematched, Fury would outbox Wilder, exposing some of the major flaws in the technical skills of the Bronze Bomber, before getting the TKO. This left many fans wondering what could be done to improve his skills

Floyd Mayweather Sr. On Training Wilder

One of the options that have been suggested to help round out Wilder’s game, is training with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Sr. The father of undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr. has led his son, among many others, to championships and victories. However, speaking in a recent interview, Floyd Sr. says he has no interest in working with Deontay. In fact, he is quite disappointed in what he saw from the former champion, over these last two contests.

“Well, I bet on Wilder but he showed me a lot of s–t that he didn’t know. But some people been asking me to train him. A lot of people’s been asking me to train him. I don’t know if he can be fixed. “There’s a lot of things that I know, that he don’t know,” Mayweather continued. “I liked Wilder at first. But now I ain’t got nothing to say about him except he’s a piece of trash.”

Ultimately time will have to tell how Deontay Wilder can come back from this loss, in their expected trilogy fight later this year. However it is safe to assume that he will not be working with Floyd Mayweather Sr. anytime soon.