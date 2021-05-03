Boxer Felix Verdejo Charged Of Murder On Pregnant Woman

Professional boxer Felix Verdejo has been slapped with several criminal charges involved with the murder of 27 year-old Keishla Rodriguez, who was pregnant during the time. TMZ was first to report.

I am just blown away by the details of the Keishla Rodríguez Ortiz – Felix Verdejo case.My thoughts go out to that… Posted by Montero On Boxing on Monday, May 3, 2021

The Horrific Crime

On Sunday night, the 2012 Olympian would go on to turn himself over to the police. This would follow one day after the victim’s corpse was found in San Jose lagoon in Puerto Rico. Rodriguez’s body could only be identified through the use of dental records, signifying its deathly dismay.

A ‘personal, first-hand’ witness told officials that Verdejo had asked for their help in regards of terminating Rodriguez’s pregnancy.

The witness would end up following Verdejo’s plans, helping him kidnap Rodriguez on Thursday evening in a black SUV. The boxer allegedly punched her and injected her with a syringe filled with substances.

Through the witnesses’ claims, Verdejo proceeded to tie Rodriguez up to heavy block in which he threw her off into the San Jose Lagoon, off the Teodoro Moscoso Bridge. Verdejo also allegedly double-tapped, shooting her with his gun to make sure there was no chance of survival.

Officials can confirm these locations based on cell phone data tracking.

Stepping Into The Legal Ring

The boxer-turned-criminal is being pummeled with many charges including kidnapping resulting in death, carjacking resulting in death and killing an unborn child.

If found guilty on all counts, Verdejo could face the death penalty.

Top Rank Reacts

Top Rank Boxing, the banner Verdejo had fought under, would later release a statement on the incident.

“The thoughts and prayers of Top Rank are with the family and friends of Keishla Marlen Rodríguez Ortiz, and with the people of Puerto Rico in this moment of mourning. We are profoundly disturbed by the news and will continue to monitor the evolution of the case as it progresses.”