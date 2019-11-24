Deontay Wilder Flattens Luis Ortiz To Retain His Title

Deontay Wilder Annihilates Luis Ortiz With One Punch KO

One of the biggest rematches of the year happened last night (Saturday, November 23, 2019) from inside MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The reigning defending WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder (41-0-1, 40 KO) squared off against dangerous Cuban southpaw Luis Ortiz (31-1, 26 KO) in a title bout.

The two already fought in March of this year, where Deontay Wilder scored a tenth-round TKO victory in one of the toughest bouts of his career.

The referee in charge of this boxing bout was Kenny Bayless.

Round 1

Ortiz attacks to the body, Wilder goes for a jab. 1-2 Ortiz, amazing start for the Cuban. 10-9 Ortiz.

Round 2

Ortiz is cut from the previous head clash. The Cuban changes levels nicely. Wilder goes for the jab, lands a left hook. Wilder feints, delivers a body shot. 10-9 Ortiz.

Round 3

Not much action from Wilder. Straight punch Ortiz. Good counter hook by the Cuban and more left hands. 10-9 Ortiz.

Round 4

Ortiz dictates the pace. The Cuban moves his head well and punishes Wilder with devastating counters. Big right hand blocked. 10-9 Ortiz.

Round 5

Victor goes forward, lands a left hand. Wilder goes for a punch combo, misses. Jabs Ortiz, and now a few hooks. Wilder swings wildly but Ortiz evades well. 10-9 Ortiz.

Round 6

Ortiz combines 1-2 lands. Jab exchange on both sides. Ortiz remains dominant, wins the round 10-9.

Round 7

Straight left Ortiz, Wilder is silent. Lead right-hand lands for Deontay. The left hook to the body Wilder. Ortiz fires back with the left hand. 1-2 lands for Wilder through Ortiz’s guard and hurts him! The Cuban ends up on his back. He needs to much time to get back on his feet. The referee reaches the count of 10, stops the fight, victory for Deontay Wilder!

Final Result: Deontay Wilder KO’s Luis Ortiz (round 7, 2:51)

Here are the highlights:

Luis Ortiz is bringing the heat, so far he has beaten Deontay Wilder to the punch#WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/ssSMLJZKpA — MMA India (@MMAIndiaShow) November 24, 2019

After losing the entire fight up to that point, Deontay Wilder flattens Luis Ortiz to retain his WBC title. INCREDIBLE POWER 🤯😵 #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/DWuZ3UL1sR — BoxingMatrix 🥊 (@BoxingMatrix) November 24, 2019

Deontay Wilder with the 1 punch KO of Luis Ortiz in the 7th round pic.twitter.com/jugoic9XEy — Tim – Boxeo Boxen бокс 拳闘 Boksing มวย Boks 拳击 (@Hock1717) November 24, 2019

Big left by Luis Ortiz#WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/009cgHw0ho — GIF Skull – Big Mood Io Shirai #NXTTakeOver (@GIFSkull) November 24, 2019

#WilderOrtiz2

Nobody: I mean, seriously, nobody: Deontay Wilder: pic.twitter.com/PFwS5V3YM6 — GIF Skull – Big Mood Io Shirai #NXTTakeOver (@GIFSkull) November 24, 2019

Deontay Wilder retains his championship with a single punch to Luis Ortiz.#WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/HbJLUMVVE6 — GIF Skull – Big Mood Io Shirai #NXTTakeOver (@GIFSkull) November 24, 2019

Deontay Wilder's right hand strikes again 💥@BronzeBomber KOs Luis Ortiz in the 7th round of their WBC heavyweight title fight. pic.twitter.com/hGumNcPOGx — ESPN (@espn) November 24, 2019

Deontay Wilder improves the result to 42-0-1, 41 KO, while Luis Ortiz drops to 31-2, 26 KO.