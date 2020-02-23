Deontay Wilder Makes No Excuses, Explains TKO Loss to Tyson Fury

Wilder Explains 7th Round TKO Loss to Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury wasn’t the only man to react after his monumental matchup against Deontay Wilder. Although Deontay found himself on the losing end of a one-sided beating, he still made himself available to the media afterward. Immediately after losing via 7th round TKO, Wilder was able to react to the loss and explain his reasoning why.

Wilder vs Fury II

The anticipation for the rematch between Fury and Wilder was through the roof. It seemed like the buildup for the bout took an eternity. However, when the smoke cleared, Fury was able to obtain the victory.

Many questioned Wilder’s tactics from the very beginning of the fight. Instead of using his trademark style when he walks opponents down and lands his trademark right hand, he came out poised. He paced himself, threw an occasional jab, and fought the majority of the entire fight on his back foot.

As Fury continued to gain momentum, he was able to corner Wilder and unleash a barrage of punches. Those very punches caused Deontay’s corner to throw in the towel during the 7th round, resulting in a TKO loss.

Wilder On the Loss

The loss marked the first of Wilder’s professional boxing career. While the loss was a hard pill to swallow, Wilder chose to react to the loss and explain it.

“I’m doing good you know, things like this happen. The best man won on the night. But my coach, my side threw in the towel, and you know, I’m ready to go out on my shield,” Deontay said. “I had a lot of things going on coming into this fight, but it is what it is. My leg was already weak coming in due to other little things. But, I make no excuses tonight. “I just wish that my corner would have let me went out on my shield. I’m a warrior, that’s what I do. But he did what he did, there’s no excuses and we come back and be stronger,” finished Wilder.

Now that the bout is over, what is next for Wilder in his career? Who would the fans like to see him fight next?