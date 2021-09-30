Claressa Shields ‘Would Never Fight On The Undercard Of Jake Paul,’ Could Beat Him Up At Any Weight

Boxing’s undisputed female junior-middleweight champion, Claressa Shields, believes she can have her way with Jake Paul inside the ring.

Paul has been making waves in the world of combat sports. For better or worse, the popular YouTuber has found his niche in the fight game. He’s beaten the likes of former MMA world champions Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley.

Paul has said that he’s now looking to face real boxers. His main target is Tommy Fury, the half-brother of WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. During a recent PFL press conference, Shields explained why she’ll never be on the undercard of a Jake Paul event (h/t MMAMania.com).

“I would never fight on the undercard of Jake Paul. I’m a three-division world champion and a two-time Olympic gold medallist in boxing. Having a circus show … no disrespect to Tyron Woodley, no disrespect to Jake Paul, but I’m a real boxer. I could beat up Jake Paul at the weight class I’m at right now. So no, I would never fight on the undercard of someone who does not possess the skills or accomplishments that I have.”

MMA Transition Of Claressa Shields

Claressa Shields has been dabbling into the world of MMA as of late. She had a successful, albeit dramatic, debut in the sport back in June. She scored a come-from-behind third-round TKO finish over Brittney Elkin. Shields will have her second pro MMA bout against Abigail Montes at PFL 10 on Oct. 27.

As for Paul, he’s fresh off a split decision victory over Tyron Woodley. Paul has claimed that Fury has turned down two fight offers and says there is a slew of potential opponents willing to face him next, including Woodley.