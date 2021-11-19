Claressa Shields: I’d Put Up $100k For Sparring Session With Jake Paul

Claressa Shields is willing to put up six figures to spar with Jake Paul.

Shields is an undisputed junior-middleweight champion and a two-time Olympic gold medalist. Jake Paul is a YouTuber who has competed in what many would consider to be “freak show” boxing matches.

As of late, Shields and Paul have exchanged verbal shots. Following Shields’ first combat sports defeat in MMA, Paul ripped her on social media.

The MMA bout was held under the PFL banner. Shields dropped a split decision to Abigail Montes. This was just Shields’ second pro MMA fight.

Claressa Shields Makes Offer For Jake Paul Spar

Claressa Shields was interviewed by Sports Illustrated and said she’d put up $100,000 just to spar with Paul but she isn’t convinced he will take the risk.

“He’s not even gonna take no offer to even come spar me. I put $100,000 on the table. Whoever wins in sparring can walk away with the dough, and I bet you I’ll walk away with the dough. Jake Paul wouldn’t even risk it. Nobody on his team would tell him to risk it because he knows and they know he cannot do nothing with me.”

Paul is preparing for what many expect to be his toughest test in the ring. He’ll collide with Tommy Fury, the brother of WBC and The Ring Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury. The match will take place on Dec. 18.

As for Shields, she has a title defense coming up. She will put her gold on the line against Ema Kozin on Dec. 11.

“You still suck at boxing. You still don’t have no accomplishments. You still wouldn’t get in the ring with me, let alone spar.” Boxing star @Claressashields rips @jakepaul to @AshNicoleMoss 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HsXas0JxZX — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 17, 2021