Claressa Shields Blames Loss On Slippery Cage, Fires Back At Jake Paul

Claressa Shields suffered her first professional loss, when she dropped a split decision to Abigail Montes at the 2021 PFL Championships. Despite this, she is maintaining a positive mindset, unless it comes to Jake Paul.

Shields considers herself the greatest female boxer of all time, and she is not afraid to say it. She also had the confidence to test her skills in the world of MMA, where she won her pro debut, but then fell short in her sophomore effort, getting controlled on the ground and losing a split decision.

Despite this setback, Claressa says that she is not done putting in the work for her MMA run. While her account is protected, she posted to Twitter to say that she was not too disappointed in her performance, stating that slippery mats led to her struggling, and that she was returning to the drawing board to come back a better fighter.

“I loss a split decision, I didn’t get my a— whooped 🤣 I also improved. All I’m going to do is go back to the drawing board and keep learning. No one said this journey was going To be easy. MMA is new to me, I’m fighting on a world stage after only 9 months of training,” Shields wrote. “The difference in last night was I’ve never had to fight or even train in a cage so damn slippery. It’s all learning & just different from boxing. I did a lot of things right last night. I just loss a split decision.” “I’ll return to boxing in December and continue my undefeated journey there and MMA we ain’t done! I got something for y’all ass next year! It’s on now! Y’all done fired me up with this one! Watch my next mma fight I’ll be on a different level! Not discouraged at all!” Shields added.

Claressa Shields Fires Back At Jake Paul

Claressa Shields is a bit of a divisive figure in combat sports, so naturally her defeat prompted some negative responses from fans. It also led to some backlash from Jake Paul, who wasted no time mocking the boxing champion.

Claressa also did not hesitate to fire back, with a spicy response on Twitter. Here she called out Jake’s lack of experience fighting real boxers, saying that by facing someone who was 2-0 at the time of their fight, she has fought real MMA fighters.

“😂 this is funny. You come running when I lose a split decision in a while new world mma but never even once said “congrats on all you’ve done and aspire to do.” 2 things that remain Jake, I still fight better than you & you won’t accomplish 10% of what I have in boxing or life,” Shields wrote. “Unlike Jake I fought a real mma fighter, he has yet to face a real boxer in boxing 😂 but Showtime will still back him though”

What did you think of this response from Claressa Shields? How do you think she is handling this loss to Abigail Montes?